Asif Zardari, Bilawal Wish Hindu Community On 'Diwali'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have extended their heartiest greetings to Pakistan's Hindu community on 'Diwali', the festival of lights, and expressed their best wishes for them.

The former President and PPP Chairman, in their separate messages on the occasion of Diwali, said that this festival was a symbol of light and joy as well as a message of victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

They said that PPP believed in inter-faith tolerance and harmony as well as brotherhood and unity. Equal rights had been given to minorities in the Constitution-1973 given by the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought throughout her life for the protection and development of the rights of the minorities.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the country started celebrating National Day of Minorities on August 11 every year. He started celebrating 11th August every year as National Day of Minorities. "It is a matter of pride for me that under my leadership, PPP not only nominated Jiyalas belonging to the minority community as its candidates for the general seats of the assemblies, but also ensured their success with an overwhelming majority," he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the Hindu community of Pakistan, said: "on this auspicious day, let us take a pledge that together we will defeat the darkness of hatred and division in Pakistan and will make it the center of lights in the world by the lamps of prosperity and equality.

