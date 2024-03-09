Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Saturday expressed optimism that newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari, who's co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), would unite all four provinces and federally administered territories.

Addressing the media here, he said he had cast his vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections.

Shafay voiced support for the coalition government, expressing hope that effective measures would be implemented to curb inflation in the country. He clarified that the PML-Q's leader, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, would not be participating in the Senate elections.