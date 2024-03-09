Open Menu

Asif Zardari To Unite All Provinces, Believes Shafay

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Saturday expressed optimism that newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari, who's co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), would unite all four provinces and federally administered territories.

Addressing the media here, he said he had cast his vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections.

Shafay voiced support for the coalition government, expressing hope that effective measures would be implemented to curb inflation in the country. He clarified that the PML-Q's leader, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, would not be participating in the Senate elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Vote Muslim Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

4 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

5 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

5 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

5 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

5 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

6 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

6 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

6 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan