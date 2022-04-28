Aslam Ghauri appointed JUI-F caretaker secretary general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Secretary, General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has appointed Muhammad Aslam Ghauri as the caretaker secretary general as he was proceeding for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri who is also the JUI-F spokesman would look after the affairs of the party, till Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri don't return from the Saudia Arabia .