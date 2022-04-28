UrduPoint.com

Aslam Ghauri Appointed JUI-F Caretaker Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Aslam Ghauri appointed JUI-F caretaker secretary general

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Secretary, General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has appointed Muhammad Aslam Ghauri as the caretaker secretary general as he was proceeding for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Secretary, General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has appointed Muhammad Aslam Ghauri as the caretaker secretary general as he was proceeding for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri who is also the JUI-F spokesman would look after the affairs of the party, till Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri don't return from the Saudia Arabia .

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President ..

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

1 minute ago
 Asad Mahmood orders reopening of 500 closed post o ..

Asad Mahmood orders reopening of 500 closed post offices

1 minute ago
 Investigation expenses cheques distributed among I ..

Investigation expenses cheques distributed among IOs

1 minute ago
 Romanian Defense Ministry Says No Transfer of NATO ..

Romanian Defense Ministry Says No Transfer of NATO Military Equipment to Border ..

1 minute ago
 KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.