Senate Adopts Motion To Elect Senate House Committee
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Senate on Friday adopted a motion, presented by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, to elect the Senate House Committee, consisting of members as per the proposed list.
The House further granted authorization to the Chairman of the Senate to make adjustments in the composition of the committee as deemed necessary.
The minister informed the House that the eight-member committee, with representatives from all major political parties, had been formed in consultation with parliamentary leaders.
