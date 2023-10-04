Open Menu

Astronaut Namira Salim Undergoes Training In US Before Space Journey

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Astronaut Namira Salim undergoes training in US before space journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim has said that on the first day of training, she and other astronauts had learnt about fitting spacesuits and parachutes to perfection.

In her statement issued from United States she said, "We are also trained about the functionality of our custom-made seats in the spaceship and how to fasten and unfasten our seat belts so we leave our seats in zero gravity well oriented and take the necessary steps to maximize our experience in space."

"We have also learnt to make gentle movements not to bump into windows or fellow astronauts and how to naturally drift when floating in zero gravity", she said.

She said tomorrow there will be a more exciting second day of training, full of surprises, and she would share its details.

Namira Salim was the first woman from Pakistan who also had the honour of reaching the poles who hoisted Pakistan's flag at the North Pole on April 21, 2007 and at the South Pole on January 8, 2008.

Namira Salim had also met the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi last month before her departure to the US on her onward journey to space.

During the meeting Namira Salim informed the Federal Minister of Information about the preparations for her space journey.

Namira is determined to raise the Pakistani flag in space as her journey was a sign of Pakistan's growing presence in space exploration, a major achievement for the nation.

This effort of Namira Salim will highlight the positive identity of Pakistan as a peaceful and progressive country.

