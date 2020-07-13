ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack case hearing till August 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to an alleged attack on Parliament and ptv buildings during the 2014 sit-in against rigging in general elections.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan till August 18.

The advocate Rai Tajammal Hussain produced a power of attorney to appear as counsel replacing Babar Awan who is serving as Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs. The court accepted the attorney and granted time to the new counsel to prepare the case.