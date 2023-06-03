ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) Yasmin Rashid, the prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been acquitted by a Lahore court in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court, specializing in anti-terrorism cases, issued its verdict on Saturday, holding that there was no evidence connecting Rashid to the incident. The court ordered her immediate release from custody.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the case and based the ruling on a comprehensive review of the case records. The examination revealed that Dr. Yasmin Rashid was neither mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) nor implicated through supplementary statements. The court determined that her alleged involvement was solely based on the disclosure of a co-accused, which lacked sufficient evidentiary value.

Furthermore, the court underscored the absence of substantial evidence implicating Rashid throughout the proceedings.

As a result, the court issued an order for her release, as no incriminating material was found against her.

In response to the court's decision, the PTI expressed its view that Yasmin Rashid, a senior party leader, had been unjustly detained for a period of 24 days under false pretenses, with the apparent aim of disseminating propaganda through media platforms.

The PTI's statement emphasized Yasmin Rashid's remarkable background as an elderly woman battling cancer, who had devoted her entire life to the medical profession, saving lives as a doctor. It also highlighted her significant contributions as a minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she played a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of millions.