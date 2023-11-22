Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In May-9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 07:09 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar till December 9 in various cases related to May-9 violence

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions, filed by Asad Umar in six cases. During the proceedings, Asad Umar's counsel submitted an exemption application and argued that his client could not attend the proceedings as he went to an Islamabad court for his bail in another case. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the investigations could not be completed as all the accused had not joined the inquiry yet, requesting further time.

Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till December 9. The court also sought an investigation report from the police on the next date of hearing.

The former minister had obtained an interim bail in six cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

