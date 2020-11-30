UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:26 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N leaders, including former speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, till December 18 in a 2018 case of violent protests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N leaders, including former speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, till December 18 in a 2018 case of violent protests.

Accountability Court Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings, wherein the PML-N leaders appeared.

The defence counsel Syed Farhad Ali Shah argued before the court that the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) sections were unnecessarily added in the FIR.

At this, the court questioned police about the grounds for addition of the ATA sections in the case.

However, the police told the court that the case was registered two years ago.

To which, the defence counsel submitted that besides this case, the police also registered many other identical cases against the PML-N leaders and activists, for holding the rally on July 13, 2018 to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, who was arriving from London after he was sentenced to imprisonment.

He submitted that the police removed ATA sections from two such cases at its own, adding that the Apex court had given a detailed order about the insertion of ATA sections.

At this, the court sought a report from police authorities in the light of the Apex court verdict and adjourned further hearing.

The court also extended interim bail the PML-N leaders till December 18.

North Cantonment police had registered the case against Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others on charges of damaging public property, pelting stones, attacking police and removing barricades from roads during the rally.

