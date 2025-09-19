Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For 8 Accused In May 9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued arrest warrants for eight accused in connection with the May 9 riots.

Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings and ordered action against absconding suspects in two separate cases. The court issued arrest warrants for Khadija Shah in both the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases.

Warrants were also issued for Imran and Faiza Azmat in the Jinnah House attack case.

Similarly, Usman, Ahmad Mursaleen, Hamza Sohail, and Muhammad Khalid were declared as wanted in the Askari Tower attack case.

The court further initiated proceedings to declare Abdul Razzaq and Safdar as proclaimed offenders, ordering for issuance of public notices against them. Both men, nominated in the Jinnah House case, had failed to appear despite issuance of arrest warrants.

