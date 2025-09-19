Dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A 'hardened criminal' was killed while his accomplice managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Rescue 15 received a call that two armed bandits had snatched a motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash of Rs. 430,000 from a citizen near 29-Mor and fled towards Ghiyala.

Receiving information, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sandal Bar police station rushed to the spot and signaled two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop.

The outlaws instead of stopping their bike opened indiscriminate fire at the police party and tried to flee towards Chak No.54-JB.

The police immediately pursued them and during chase the criminals took shelter in nearby bushes and again opened blunt firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and called more force for help.

During the encounter, one suspect received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his accomplice and fell down on the ground.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured suspect was later identified as Mohsan Raza who was discovered to be a notorious criminal as dozens cases of theft, robbery and dacoity were registered against him.

The police recovered the snatched Honda 125 motorcycle, mobile phone, cash and a pistol from the crime scene while a special team was constituted who started manhunt for arrest of the escapee, he added.