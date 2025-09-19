Contaminated Drinking Water In Gilgit Raises Alarm
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A serious revelation has surfaced regarding the poor quality of drinking water in Gilgit city, raising fears of outbreaks of typhoid, cholera, and diarrhea among residents.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Gilgit-Baltistan has formally written to the Secretary of Communication and Works, urging immediate measures to address the issue.
According to a letter issued by EPA Director Khadim Hussain, an environmental lab team inspected the Burmas, Jutial Water Supply Complex, and the River Lift Water System, collecting a total of 19 water samples.
Out of these, 15 were found bacteriologically contaminated and declared unfit for human consumption.
The letter further stated that cases of diarrhea and fever are increasing in Gilgit due to the consumption of unsafe water.
The EPA has recommended that the Communication and Works Department and the Public Health Engineering authorities ensure proper chlorination of water supplies to make the water safe for drinking.
It is worth mentioning that only a few days ago, hundreds of people in Astore district were affected by a cholera outbreak caused by contaminated water.
