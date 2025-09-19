Open Court Initiative Brings Justice To The Doorstep Of Chiniot Residents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed on Friday organized an open court at the City Police Station, in line
with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.
The event was attended by SHO City Police Station, In-charge Complaint Cell, Investigation Officers, and a large number of local residents. During the open court, DPO Ahmed listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their solution.
On this occasion, DPO Ahmed emphasized that a series of open courts will continue across the district to hear the problems of the people at their doorstep.
Circle DSPs and SHOs are organizing open courts in different areas to solve the problems of the people, ensuring that justice is accessible to all.
DPO Ahmed highlighted that police work has been developed on modern lines for best service delivery in all police stations. He also assured that the rule of law will be ensured at all costs to establish law and order in the district.
