Two more held in hawala-hundi crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Corporate Crime Circle Lahore, has arrested two suspects involved in illegal money transfer and Currency exchange activities as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown against hawala and hundi.

According to FIA's spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Tariq and Basheer Khan.

Both were taken into custody during operations conducted in Lahore.

A total of Rs. 2.7 million in cash was recovered from the possession of the accused. Moreover, mobile phones and other documentary evidence related to hawala-hundi and illegal currency exchange were also seized during the raids, said spokesperson.

Investigations have been initiated, and efforts are being made to arrest other accomplices, spokesperson added.