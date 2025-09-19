Open Menu

Scaling Up Availability Of Quality Seed Imperative To Address Food Security Concerns: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The agricultural experts said on Friday that scaling up availability of quality seed along with academic-industry linkages was imperative to bridge gap between demand of certified seed and its supply as it has exceeded 50 per cent and causing lowering yields and aggravating food security concerns.

Chairing the seed stakeholders’ meeting at Syndicate Room of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali UAF Vice Chancellor said that certified seeds increase crop yields, disease resistance and agricultural production.

It delivers higher-quality crops, improving food security and farmer incomes but despite their value, many farmers are unable to apply certified seeds, he added.

He said that UAF had also introduced new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat, durum-wheat, soybeans, brassica, okra, maize, industrial hemp, chickpea, quinoa, sorghum, mango, citrus, cotton and others.

Now the university has taken initiative to maximize the production of seed and market it under academic-industry linkages, he added.

Scientific Director Dr Muhammad Tehseen Azhar said that under Seed Lab, the university has mapped out a plan of the propagation of quality seed for better yield results. Under the meeting, stakeholders from industry are called to discuss the business model, he added.

Director Research Prof Dr Imran Arshad said that the seed is a base of the production and if we compromise on seed quality, we will definitely comprise on food security.

Director Business Incubation Center Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that the university was developing the business model with industry so that quality seed can be marketed and reach the farmers’ fields that will increase the production and address challenges.

Dr Khurram Zia briefed about the different business model with the industry on the seeds.

Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan, Dr Abdullah and other notables also spoke on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

47 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

1 hour ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan