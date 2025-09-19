- Home
- Pakistan
- Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts
Scaling Up Availability Of Quality Seed Imperative To Address Food Security Concerns: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The agricultural experts said on Friday that scaling up availability of quality seed along with academic-industry linkages was imperative to bridge gap between demand of certified seed and its supply as it has exceeded 50 per cent and causing lowering yields and aggravating food security concerns.
Chairing the seed stakeholders’ meeting at Syndicate Room of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali UAF Vice Chancellor said that certified seeds increase crop yields, disease resistance and agricultural production.
It delivers higher-quality crops, improving food security and farmer incomes but despite their value, many farmers are unable to apply certified seeds, he added.
He said that UAF had also introduced new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat, durum-wheat, soybeans, brassica, okra, maize, industrial hemp, chickpea, quinoa, sorghum, mango, citrus, cotton and others.
Now the university has taken initiative to maximize the production of seed and market it under academic-industry linkages, he added.
Scientific Director Dr Muhammad Tehseen Azhar said that under Seed Lab, the university has mapped out a plan of the propagation of quality seed for better yield results. Under the meeting, stakeholders from industry are called to discuss the business model, he added.
Director Research Prof Dr Imran Arshad said that the seed is a base of the production and if we compromise on seed quality, we will definitely comprise on food security.
Director Business Incubation Center Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that the university was developing the business model with industry so that quality seed can be marketed and reach the farmers’ fields that will increase the production and address challenges.
Dr Khurram Zia briefed about the different business model with the industry on the seeds.
Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan, Dr Abdullah and other notables also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more held in hawala-hundi crimes2 minutes ago
-
Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts2 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 8 accused in May 9 cases2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Dr Samina Afzal named BZU Dean of Pharmacy2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns pleas seeking early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi acquittal cases2 minutes ago
-
Open court initiative brings justice to the doorstep of Chiniot residents12 minutes ago
-
Dr Azra rejects propaganda about HPV vaccine, hopes 4.1 mln girls to be vaccinated in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown on milk adulteration in Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
CTO awards cash prizes to martyred warden’s daughters for academic excellence12 minutes ago
-
Contaminated drinking water in Gilgit raises alarm12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA12 minutes ago