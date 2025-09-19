IHC Adjourns Pleas Seeking Early Hearing Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Acquittal Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing on petitions seeking an early hearing of the acquittal petitions of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case.
Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas conducted the hearing wherein Barrister Salman Safdar, Ali Bukhari and others appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners.
PTI founder’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar took the stand that the cases have been going on rapidly for a month, the verdict is expected to be announced on September 22, so the acquittal petitions should be scheduled on the same day.
He said that all our hopes are from the High Court.
Barrister Salman Safdar said that NAB and the police have already prosecuted, now the FIA has come. He said that the bail decision also stated that the crime is not committed, so how is the trial going on?
He further said that if the applications are not scheduled on September 22, the trial court will pronounce the decision.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that they will decide after seeing the roster and added they already have
several cases scheduled for Monday, but they will see when these applications can be filed.
The court adjourned further proceedings and adjourned the case until the next hearing.
