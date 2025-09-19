Dr Samina Afzal Named BZU Dean Of Pharmacy
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Prof. Dr. Samina Afzal has been appointed as Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for a three-year term, following directives from the Punjab governor as chancellor of the university.
Dr. Afzal has served at BZU for 24 years and supervised seven PhD and 40 MPhil scholars. She has also published 60 research papers in international journals.
