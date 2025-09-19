Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Crackdown On Milk Adulteration In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PFA intensifies crackdown on milk adulteration in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi has intensified its crackdown against milk adulteration, discarding more than 50,000 litres of contaminated milk during large-scale inspections carried out over the last ten days.

According to a PFA spokesman, as many as 234 milk shops and 303 milk carrier vehicles were checked in different areas including Motorway, Satellite Town, and Katarian. Laboratory tests revealed that dry milk powder and vegetable oil were being mixed in fresh milk.

He said First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 10 persons, while nine accused were arrested on the spot.

A total fine of Rs 2.2 million was imposed on milk shop owners and transporters, with around 90 shops and vehicles penalized.

The spokesman added that over 1.4 million litres of milk was checked during the campaign, while more than 50,000 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.

He reiterated that the drive against the adulteration mafia across Punjab would continue and urged citizens to report such practices through the Helpline 1223.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan