PFA Intensifies Crackdown On Milk Adulteration In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi has intensified its crackdown against milk adulteration, discarding more than 50,000 litres of contaminated milk during large-scale inspections carried out over the last ten days.
According to a PFA spokesman, as many as 234 milk shops and 303 milk carrier vehicles were checked in different areas including Motorway, Satellite Town, and Katarian. Laboratory tests revealed that dry milk powder and vegetable oil were being mixed in fresh milk.
He said First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 10 persons, while nine accused were arrested on the spot.
A total fine of Rs 2.2 million was imposed on milk shop owners and transporters, with around 90 shops and vehicles penalized.
The spokesman added that over 1.4 million litres of milk was checked during the campaign, while more than 50,000 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.
He reiterated that the drive against the adulteration mafia across Punjab would continue and urged citizens to report such practices through the Helpline 1223.
