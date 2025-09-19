Open Menu

CTO Awards Cash Prizes To Martyred Warden’s Daughters For Academic Excellence

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CTO awards cash prizes to martyred warden’s daughters for academic excellence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam on Friday awarded prizes to the daughters of Shaheed Traffic Warden Shafqat Siddiq in recognition of their outstanding performance in the FSc examinations.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTO invited the daughters of the martyred warden to his office and congratulated them on their achievement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Headquarters Muhammad Kaleem Akhtar also distributed prizes among the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhan Aslam said the children of martyrs were like his own children and the department stood as their guardian.

“Encouraging the families of our martyrs is meant to assure them that we never forget their supreme sacrifices. Taking care of their families and supporting the education of their children is our responsibility,” he added.

