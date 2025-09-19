Meeting Reviews Progress On Projects Of KPHA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing Dr. Amjad Ali here Friday chaired 43rd meeting of KP Housing Authority (KPHA) and reviewed progress on developmental projects.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Department, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other concerned officials.
Meeting was informed about implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting and the development work on projects of housing authority.
It was told that in light of the orders of Supreme Court, a departmental inquiry committee was formed regarding the expansion of the Jalozai Housing Project.
Addressing the meeting, CM aide on Housing said that the New Peshawar Valley project has been handed over from the PDA to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Authority in the light of the cabinet decision.
He said that expressway map has also been sent to the P&D Department for approval aiming timely completion by removing legal complications.
He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all resources to ensure the early completion of the ongoing housing projects so that the people can benefit from these schemes.
The meeting also approved a nine and a half kilometer expressway for New Peshawar Valley and concerned authorities were directed to seek the services of consultants for this important road.
The CM aide also asked Deputy Commissioner Bannu/District Controller Bannu to ensure acquisition of land required for New Bani Gul City project through private partnership.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court initiative brings justice to the doorstep of Chiniot residents2 minutes ago
-
Dr Azra rejects propaganda about HPV vaccine, hopes 4.1 mln girls to be vaccinated in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown on milk adulteration in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
CTO awards cash prizes to martyred warden’s daughters for academic excellence2 minutes ago
-
Contaminated drinking water in Gilgit raises alarm2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s social, political committee to advance peace, policy implementation2 minutes ago
-
Ulema hail Pak-Saudi defense pact as historic milestone for Muslim unity2 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address legal issues of public in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Training on “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded2 minutes ago
-
CDA moves to tackle Islamabad’s water woes through PPP projects2 minutes ago
-
Cause list of IHC's five judges cancelled12 minutes ago