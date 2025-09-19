Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress On Projects Of KPHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing Dr. Amjad Ali here Friday chaired 43rd meeting of KP Housing Authority (KPHA) and reviewed progress on developmental projects.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Department, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other concerned officials.

Meeting was informed about implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting and the development work on projects of housing authority.

It was told that in light of the orders of Supreme Court, a departmental inquiry committee was formed regarding the expansion of the Jalozai Housing Project.

Addressing the meeting, CM aide on Housing said that the New Peshawar Valley project has been handed over from the PDA to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Authority in the light of the cabinet decision.

He said that expressway map has also been sent to the P&D Department for approval aiming timely completion by removing legal complications.

He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all resources to ensure the early completion of the ongoing housing projects so that the people can benefit from these schemes.

The meeting also approved a nine and a half kilometer expressway for New Peshawar Valley and concerned authorities were directed to seek the services of consultants for this important road.

The CM aide also asked Deputy Commissioner Bannu/District Controller Bannu to ensure acquisition of land required for New Bani Gul City project through private partnership.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

52 minutes ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan