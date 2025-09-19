Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing Dr. Amjad Ali here Friday chaired 43rd meeting of KP Housing Authority (KPHA) and reviewed progress on developmental projects.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Department, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other concerned officials.

Meeting was informed about implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting and the development work on projects of housing authority.

It was told that in light of the orders of Supreme Court, a departmental inquiry committee was formed regarding the expansion of the Jalozai Housing Project.

Addressing the meeting, CM aide on Housing said that the New Peshawar Valley project has been handed over from the PDA to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Authority in the light of the cabinet decision.

He said that expressway map has also been sent to the P&D Department for approval aiming timely completion by removing legal complications.

He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all resources to ensure the early completion of the ongoing housing projects so that the people can benefit from these schemes.

The meeting also approved a nine and a half kilometer expressway for New Peshawar Valley and concerned authorities were directed to seek the services of consultants for this important road.

The CM aide also asked Deputy Commissioner Bannu/District Controller Bannu to ensure acquisition of land required for New Bani Gul City project through private partnership.