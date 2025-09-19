- Home
- Pakistan
- Dr Azra rejects propaganda about HPV vaccine, hopes 4.1 mln girls to be vaccinated in Sindh
Dr Azra Rejects Propaganda About HPV Vaccine, Hopes 4.1 Mln Girls To Be Vaccinated In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday announced the launch of a 12-day province-wide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer.
The campaign, which underway across the province from September 15 to 27, targets the vaccination of 4.1 million girls aged 9 and 14 years, free of cost.
Speaking to the media at the Karachi Press Club on Friday during a two-day vaccination camp organized for the children of journalists and members of the Karachi Press club by the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Dr. Pechuho shared that over 600,000 girls have already been vaccinated in the first five days of the campaign.
Expressing concern over misinformation being spread on social media, she condemned a disinformation campaign falsely claiming the vaccine to be unsafe. She emphasized that such baseless propaganda has no scientific foundation and is undermining efforts to safeguard public health.
“The Government of Sindh has filed a complaint under the Cyber Crime Act against those spreading misinformation about the HPV vaccine,” she said. “This vaccine is vital in protecting our girls from a deadly disease that affects more than 5,000 women in Pakistan every year, claiming around 3,000 lives.”
Dr. Pechuho appealed to political parties and religious organizations to support the campaign beyond political or ideological considerations. She also urged parents not to fall for the negative propaganda and to get their daughters vaccinated.
She praised the media for its role in raising awareness and highlighted that several female doctors, including gynecologists, have already had their own daughters vaccinated — demonstrating trust in the vaccine's safety and efficacy.
“All girls in our country are like our own daughters. It is our responsibility to protect them,” she added.
Responding to a question, Dr. Pechuho stated that she has written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, recommending local production of the HPV vaccine to reduce the burden of foreign exchange on the national exchequer.
Also present at the event, medical experts including Project Director EPI Sindh Dr Raj Kumar, Prof. Dr. Halima Yasmeen, Dr. Nighat Shah, Dr. Farhat Qamar, and Dr. Khalid Shafi and UNICEF representative Suneel Kumar stressed the importance of the campaign, saying its core aim is to secure the future of young girls by preventing cervical cancer. They confirmed that their own daughters have received the HPV vaccine.
They also noted that with the inclusion of HPV, the EPI now offers a total of 13 vaccines to children free of charge.
According to EPI and UNICEF officials, despite the negative propaganda, parents continue to bring their daughters for vaccination. By Thursday, 600,000 girls across Sindh had already been vaccinated.
The HPV vaccination drive is being conducted in partnership with Sindh’s Health Department, EPI, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other health partners. The campaign is also being run simultaneously in Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, targeting girls aged 9–14 from September 15 to 27.
Two-day vaccination camp will continue on Saturday, aiming to further boost participation and awareness among media families and the public.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court initiative brings justice to the doorstep of Chiniot residents2 minutes ago
-
Dr Azra rejects propaganda about HPV vaccine, hopes 4.1 mln girls to be vaccinated in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown on milk adulteration in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
CTO awards cash prizes to martyred warden’s daughters for academic excellence2 minutes ago
-
Contaminated drinking water in Gilgit raises alarm2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on projects of KPHA2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s social, political committee to advance peace, policy implementation2 minutes ago
-
Ulema hail Pak-Saudi defense pact as historic milestone for Muslim unity2 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address legal issues of public in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Training on “All Hazard Rapid Response Teams” concluded2 minutes ago
-
CDA moves to tackle Islamabad’s water woes through PPP projects2 minutes ago
-
Cause list of IHC's five judges cancelled12 minutes ago