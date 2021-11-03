UrduPoint.com

Atif Khan Meets President Tayyip Erdogan's Son In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Atif Khan meets President Tayyip Erdogan's son in Turkey

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that digital Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP government was taking solid steps for promoting Information technology so as to acquaint with and train youth in emerging digital technologies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that digital Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP government was taking solid steps for promoting Information technology so as to acquaint with and train youth in emerging digital technologies.

The minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working on introducing E-governance for bringing clarity and transparency in the official matters.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan's son Bilal Erdogan, on the sidelines of "Pakistan Tech Summit" in Turkey, said handout issued here .

Ibn Haldun University board of Trustee Chairman Prof. Dr. Irfan Gunduz, and Rector Prof. Dr. Atilla Arkan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in information technology and education sector were discussed and it was also agreed to further strengthen relations between public of both brotherly countries.

On the occasion, Atif Khan also apprised them in detail about IT sector initiatives taken by the provincial government for digitization.

While the Turkish representatives applauded initiatives of KP government in IT sector and showed great interest in mutual cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

15 minutes ago
 Sindh opposition parties request assembly session ..

Sindh opposition parties request assembly session to discuss hot issues

33 seconds ago
 Nigeria High Commissioner meets Usman Buzdar

Nigeria High Commissioner meets Usman Buzdar

34 seconds ago
 US Adds Russian Firm Positive Technologies to Enti ..

US Adds Russian Firm Positive Technologies to Entity List Over National Security ..

37 seconds ago
 US Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Taliban Will Be Chal ..

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Taliban Will Be Challenged in Governing Afghanista ..

39 seconds ago
 NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration ..

NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration plate, police lights

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.