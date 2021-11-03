(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that digital Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP government was taking solid steps for promoting Information technology so as to acquaint with and train youth in emerging digital technologies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that digital Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP government was taking solid steps for promoting Information technology so as to acquaint with and train youth in emerging digital technologies.

The minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working on introducing E-governance for bringing clarity and transparency in the official matters.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan's son Bilal Erdogan, on the sidelines of "Pakistan Tech Summit" in Turkey, said handout issued here .

Ibn Haldun University board of Trustee Chairman Prof. Dr. Irfan Gunduz, and Rector Prof. Dr. Atilla Arkan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in information technology and education sector were discussed and it was also agreed to further strengthen relations between public of both brotherly countries.

On the occasion, Atif Khan also apprised them in detail about IT sector initiatives taken by the provincial government for digitization.

While the Turkish representatives applauded initiatives of KP government in IT sector and showed great interest in mutual cooperation.