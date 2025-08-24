Atta ul Haq Qasmi honoured for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A reception was held in honour of Atta ul Haq Qasmi at a local hotel

on receiving prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award.

The reception was hosted by noted humorist and writer Shahid Zaheer

Syed.

Senior journalists, poets, writers, and admirers of Qasmi’s towering

literary legacy attended the event. Among them were senior journalists

Habib Akram, Naveed Chaudhry, Iqtadar Javed, and Nasir Bashir.

The literary circle was represented by eminent poets and writers, including

Rehman Faris, Aghar Nadeem Sahar, Abrar Nadeem, and Uzair Ahmed.

At the same time, DSP Nasir Malik’s presence reflected the participation

of the civil service. Together, they formed a gathering of intellectuals and

cultural admirers united in honoring Atta ul Haq Qasmi’s remarkable achievement.

Atta ul Haq Qasmi, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated literary figures, has

served the nation as a columnist, humorist, playwright, and cultural ambassador

for more than five decades.

His writings, marked by wit, satire, and a profound

understanding of society, have earned him recognition across borders.

Having served as Chairman of ptv and contributing to Pakistani media

and culture with unmatched vigor, Qasmi stands as a symbol of resilience,

creativity, and national pride.

Speakers at the reception paid glowing tributes to Qasmi, calling the Nishan-e-Imtiaz

a well-deserved recognition of his lifelong services to literature, journalism, and

the promotion of cultural values.

The evening, marked by heartfelt tributes and literary camaraderie, reflected

the profound respect and affection Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural community

holds for Atta ul Haq Qasmi, a name that continues to inspire generations

of readers and thinkers.