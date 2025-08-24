Balochistan Health Minister Launches Complaint Cell To Strengthen Healthcare Governance
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) In a significant move to enhance healthcare accountability, Balochistan’s Minister for Health, Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, inaugurated the Complaint Cell 1129 at the Directorate General of Health Office here Sunday.
Incharge Complaint Cell, Dr. Abu Bakar briefed the minister on the cell’s objectives and operational framework, emphasizing its role in streamlining public grievance redressal.
Speaking to the media, Minister Kakar acknowledged the previous lack of an effective system for registering and resolving complaints related to hospital services. He affirmed that the new cell will serve as a direct communication channel between citizens and health authorities.
To ensure accountability, complainants will receive follow-up calls after resolution to confirm satisfaction. Additionally, focal persons have been appointed at hospitals across the province to facilitate swift communication with the complaint cell.
The minister also announced the rollout of telemedicine services, aimed at connecting patients in remote areas with specialized doctors through online consultations. This initiative is expected to reduce the need for travel to urban centers and improve access to care.
Another major development is the upcoming launch of the Benazir Air Ambulance Service, designed to deliver rapid emergency medical assistance, particularly in hard-to-reach regions.
Minister Bakht Kakar highlighted the establishment of a robust system of checks and balances in public hospitals to improve service delivery. While acknowledging infrastructure challenges, he assured that there is no shortage of medical staff and efforts are underway to enhance their performance.
He also stressed the importance of regulating the private healthcare sector. The Balochistan Healthcare Commission has been activated to oversee hospital registration and compliance. Unregistered facilities will face closure.
The minister announced the forthcoming launch of E-Kachehri, an online platform where he and his team will directly engage with citizens, hear complaints, and issue immediate directives for resolution.
Bakht Muhammad Kakar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to healthcare reform. He described the complaint cell as a “revolutionary” step toward bridging the gap between the public and the government, ensuring that citizens have a responsive and accessible platform for voicing concerns.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani mountaineers conquer Tirich Mir4 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan turns to trees as natural defense against floods4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister launches complaint cell to strengthen healthcare governance4 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry vows preventive measures to protect Karachi ports, marine life4 minutes ago
-
TEVTA's historic budget sparks global hospitality careers, empowering rural women; says Chairperson24 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh urges 'dialogue' only way forward, calls on PTI to adopt allied parties' unified visio ..24 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser review entire gamut of bilateral ties34 minutes ago
-
International conference on Kashmir in Brussels: Governor KP calls for UN-backed resolutions1 hour ago
-
8 killed, 47 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Dera Ismail Khan1 hour ago
-
State Minister Kayani mourns passing of senior journalist’s father-in-law1 hour ago
-
Empowering women through E-Commerce: a new era of financial independence1 hour ago
-
Pak wins two gold medals in international Combat Ju-Jutsu Championship USA1 hour ago