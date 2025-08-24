Open Menu

Balochistan Health Minister Launches Complaint Cell To Strengthen Healthcare Governance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) In a significant move to enhance healthcare accountability, Balochistan’s Minister for Health, Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, inaugurated the Complaint Cell 1129 at the Directorate General of Health Office here Sunday.

Incharge Complaint Cell, Dr. Abu Bakar briefed the minister on the cell’s objectives and operational framework, emphasizing its role in streamlining public grievance redressal.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kakar acknowledged the previous lack of an effective system for registering and resolving complaints related to hospital services. He affirmed that the new cell will serve as a direct communication channel between citizens and health authorities.

To ensure accountability, complainants will receive follow-up calls after resolution to confirm satisfaction. Additionally, focal persons have been appointed at hospitals across the province to facilitate swift communication with the complaint cell.

The minister also announced the rollout of telemedicine services, aimed at connecting patients in remote areas with specialized doctors through online consultations. This initiative is expected to reduce the need for travel to urban centers and improve access to care.

Another major development is the upcoming launch of the Benazir Air Ambulance Service, designed to deliver rapid emergency medical assistance, particularly in hard-to-reach regions.

Minister Bakht Kakar highlighted the establishment of a robust system of checks and balances in public hospitals to improve service delivery. While acknowledging infrastructure challenges, he assured that there is no shortage of medical staff and efforts are underway to enhance their performance.

He also stressed the importance of regulating the private healthcare sector. The Balochistan Healthcare Commission has been activated to oversee hospital registration and compliance. Unregistered facilities will face closure.

The minister announced the forthcoming launch of E-Kachehri, an online platform where he and his team will directly engage with citizens, hear complaints, and issue immediate directives for resolution.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to healthcare reform. He described the complaint cell as a “revolutionary” step toward bridging the gap between the public and the government, ensuring that citizens have a responsive and accessible platform for voicing concerns.

