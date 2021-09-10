UrduPoint.com

Attacking State Institutions Old Habit Of Sharif Family, Says Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Attacking state institutions old habit of Sharif family, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said it was an old habit of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and Sharif family to attack state institutions for fulfillment of their vested interests.

In a tweet, he responded to PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar's criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and recalled the PML-N leadership past practices of attacking state institutions including the [buildings of] Supreme Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The minister also mentioned Justice (R) Qayyum scandal of 1990s under which the then government of PML-N influenced Lahore High Court Judge for getting decision of its own choice.

Farrukh, in an apparent reference to the PML-N, said the entire 'Thappa Mafia' was scared of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) because since times of late General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, they came to power through 'intimidation' and 'rigging'.

