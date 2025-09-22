Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Attock police crack down against drug peddlers and arrested six suspects while recovering large quantities of narcotics and liquor, these were on the directives of District Police Officer, Sardar Mavarhan Khan.

According to the police spokesperson, ASI Bilal of Attock Saddar Police Station recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from Ali Raza, resident of Kali Dalli.

In two separate actions, 400 grams of hashish were seized from Jahangir, resident of Mohalla Owaisia Sheen Bagh, and 540 grams from Haris Bashir, resident of Mohalla Awan Sharif.

Similarly, ASI Adil Rabbani of Injra Police Station recovered 1,440 grams of hashish from notorious drug dealer Waseem Iqbal, resident of Alamabad Lakarmar, Tehsil Jand. The police spokesperson confirmed that separate cases have been registered against all suspects, and further investigation is underway.

