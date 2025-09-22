Attock Police Arrest 6 Drug Peddlers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Attock police crack down against drug peddlers and arrested six suspects while recovering large quantities of narcotics and liquor, these were on the directives of District Police Officer, Sardar Mavarhan Khan.
According to the police spokesperson, ASI Bilal of Attock Saddar Police Station recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from Ali Raza, resident of Kali Dalli.
In two separate actions, 400 grams of hashish were seized from Jahangir, resident of Mohalla Owaisia Sheen Bagh, and 540 grams from Haris Bashir, resident of Mohalla Awan Sharif.
Similarly, ASI Adil Rabbani of Injra Police Station recovered 1,440 grams of hashish from notorious drug dealer Waseem Iqbal, resident of Alamabad Lakarmar, Tehsil Jand. The police spokesperson confirmed that separate cases have been registered against all suspects, and further investigation is underway.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt establishes model human rights resource centre (HRRC) at Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers4 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities inspect record of a retailer over Sales Tax evasion4 minutes ago
-
SCCI, dist admin join hands for flood relief mission4 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure restoration begins in flood-hit areas4 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather persists in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate inaugurates development Projects in Balochistan for public welfare14 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy, regionalisation in education institutions14 minutes ago
-
Modern technology being used for fast service delivery: FDA DG14 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot14 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging14 minutes ago