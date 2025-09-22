Open Menu

Attock Police Arrest 6 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Attock police crack down against drug peddlers and arrested six suspects while recovering large quantities of narcotics and liquor, these were on the directives of District Police Officer, Sardar Mavarhan Khan.

According to the police spokesperson, ASI Bilal of Attock Saddar Police Station recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from Ali Raza, resident of Kali Dalli.

In two separate actions, 400 grams of hashish were seized from Jahangir, resident of Mohalla Owaisia Sheen Bagh, and 540 grams from Haris Bashir, resident of Mohalla Awan Sharif.

Similarly, ASI Adil Rabbani of Injra Police Station recovered 1,440 grams of hashish from notorious drug dealer Waseem Iqbal, resident of Alamabad Lakarmar, Tehsil Jand. The police spokesperson confirmed that separate cases have been registered against all suspects, and further investigation is underway.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

4 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan