Hot, humid weather persists in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to officials, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is likely to impact extreme northern areas from Tuesday evening or night.

They predicted that hot and dry conditions would dominate most regions. However, partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms are expected at a few locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening or night hours.

On Monday, the highest temperature was recorded in Dalbandin at 42°C, while Lahore registered 36°C.