Infrastructure restoration begins in flood-hit areas

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the swift restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected regions following the recession of floodwaters.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, the Punjab Highways Department along with other relevant agencies has launched emergency repair operations on damaged highways and link roads. Heavy machinery has been deployed to affected sites to restore connectivity as quickly as possible.

Dr. Suleman stated that rural access routes would be prioritized in the initial phase. Additionally, efforts to restore electricity, gas, and water supplies are underway to provide relief to the impacted communities.

The district administration is preparing to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door survey in flood-hit areas to assess damages and provide necessary assistance. Special dewatering machines have also been dispatched to remove standing water from low-lying settlements.