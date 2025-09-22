Sindh Govt Establishes Model Human Rights Resource Centre (HRRC) At Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights, the Sindh Human Rights Department has established a Human Rights Resource Centre (HRRC) at the Hyderabad Divisional Headquarters through its Directorate of Human Rights.
The initiative, described as a model project, is aimed at strengthening partnerships between the government and civil society for the promotion and protection of human rights.
According to a handout issued on Monday, the HRRC would serve as a one window platform for the registration and record-keeping of NGOs, INGOs, CBOs and union council level organizations working on human rights. The centre will also assist in awareness campaigns and support the human rights defenders program through joint efforts of government and non-government stakeholders.
The handout further stated that the centre would be jointly managed by two focal persons, one nominated from the directorate of human rights and the other from a leading civil society organization, to ensure effective collaboration. The directorate would provide office space and administrative support for the purpose.
The director human rights Agha Fakhar Hussain told the Hyderabad centre would serve as a model project, which will be established in all divisional headquarters including Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur in the coming phases.
