Tax Authorities Inspect Record Of A Retailer Over Sales Tax Evasion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) paid a visit to the head office of a famous clothing retailer in Saddar area on Monday and took the relevant record in custody to assess the Sales Tax evasion.
The action has been taken under the Section 38 of Sales Tax Act 1990, that authorizes the tax officers to have access to premises, stocks, accounts and records, said a statement issued by Office of the Chief Commissioner RTO-1 here.
The RTO-1 authorities visited the head office of the retailer that primarily deals with clothing items of men and children along with various relevant accessories and has a chain of frequently visited 30 retail outlets all over the country.
“The RTO-1 authorities have inspected the record there in the head office and have also taken into custody the relevant office record and data for estimating the overall loss in sales tax,” it mentioned.
The RTO-1 authorities, commenting on this occasion, stated that sales tax was paid by the end users that is required to be deposited in government treasury by retailers as per rules and procedures.
They added that sales tax evasion, in any form, could not be tolerated and stern action against the culprits be taken by bringing them before justice and creating an example for the others so that they could be deterred from the heinous fiscal crime.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt establishes model human rights resource centre (HRRC) at Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities inspect record of a retailer over Sales Tax evasion6 minutes ago
-
SCCI, dist admin join hands for flood relief mission6 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure restoration begins in flood-hit areas6 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather persists in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate inaugurates development Projects in Balochistan for public welfare16 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy, regionalisation in education institutions16 minutes ago
-
Modern technology being used for fast service delivery: FDA DG16 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging16 minutes ago