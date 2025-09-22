Open Menu

Tax Authorities Inspect Record Of A Retailer Over Sales Tax Evasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) paid a visit to the head office of a famous clothing retailer in Saddar area on Monday and took the relevant record in custody to assess the Sales Tax evasion.

The action has been taken under the Section 38 of Sales Tax Act 1990, that authorizes the tax officers to have access to premises, stocks, accounts and records, said a statement issued by Office of the Chief Commissioner RTO-1 here.

The RTO-1 authorities visited the head office of the retailer that primarily deals with clothing items of men and children along with various relevant accessories and has a chain of frequently visited 30 retail outlets all over the country.

“The RTO-1 authorities have inspected the record there in the head office and have also taken into custody the relevant office record and data for estimating the overall loss in sales tax,” it mentioned.

The RTO-1 authorities, commenting on this occasion, stated that sales tax was paid by the end users that is required to be deposited in government treasury by retailers as per rules and procedures.

They added that sales tax evasion, in any form, could not be tolerated and stern action against the culprits be taken by bringing them before justice and creating an example for the others so that they could be deterred from the heinous fiscal crime.

