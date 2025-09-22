SCCI, dist admin join hands for flood relief mission

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In response to the devastating floods impacting many lives, the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a relief mission to assist affected communities.

According to SCCI General Secretary Khaliq Ahmed, a team led by Chamber members Ghulam Hassan Goga, Usman Idris, and Naeem Abbas has been deployed to deliver essential supplies such as clean water, dry rations, medicines, and other necessities.

Khaliq Ahmed emphasized that the Chamber and district administration are working hand-in-hand to provide timely relief to flood-affected families, ensuring they receive much-needed support during this challenging period.

He also highlighted that the initiative showcases the vital role of community solidarity and collective action during times of crisis. The Chamber commended the district administration for their relentless efforts in bringing hope and assistance to those affected by the floods.

This joint endeavor underscores the strong commitment to helping vulnerable communities and fostering unity and compassion in the face of adversity.