Auction Of Nawaz' Property Challenged In Islamabad High Court

Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Three petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday challenging the Accountability Court's decision of confiscating the property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Three petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday challenging the Accountability Court's decision of confiscating the property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana corruption reference.

The petitioners including Mian Iqbal Barkat, Aslam Aziz and Muhammad Ashraf Malik, in their pleas made the Accountability Court Islamabad, deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others as respondents.

Mian Iqbal Barkat adopted the stance that House No. 135 Upper Mall Lahore belonged to Itifaq Group, which was jointly owned by Mian Muhammad Sharif, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Mian Mirajuddin, Mian Barkat Ali, Mian Abdul Aziz and Mian Idrees Bashir families.

Muhammad Ashraf, in his plea, stated that the Sheikhupura administration had fixed May 20 for auction of the confiscated property of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that he had already purchased 88 kanal land from Nawaz Sharif against Rs 75 million, and however the deed could not be implemented due to the arrest of former prime minister. He said he had approached the civil court also in that regardAslam Aziz, in his petition, said the district administration was auctioning 105 kanal land, on which he had invested heavy amount on an agriculture project. The amount invested would be wasted if the land were auctioned.

The petitioners prayed the court to set aside the Accountability Court's decision of confiscation and auction of the above property.

