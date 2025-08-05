Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 07:51 PM

August 5: A dark day in Kashmir’s history, Minister Yousaf vows continued support for Kashmiri struggle

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Tuesday strongly condemned India’s August 5, 2019 move to revoke the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a blatant violation of international law and Kashmiri rights

In his message marking Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), the minister said six years have passed since India unilaterally stripped the region of its autonomy, a step that will forever remain a dark chapter in the history of IIOJK.

In his message marking Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), the minister said six years have passed since India unilaterally stripped the region of its autonomy, a step that will forever remain a dark chapter in the history of IIOJK.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue its unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people until their struggle for self-determination reaches its logical conclusion. “Since 1947, the people of Kashmir have remained steadfast in their resolve, raising the slogan of being Pakistanis even before Pakistan came into being,” he said.

Sardar Yousaf reiterated that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He warned that no constitutional amendment in India can override these international commitments.

The Minister lauded the resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of brutal Indian repression, noting their sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of lives, prolonged imprisonments, and continuous defiance in the face of atrocities.

He pointed out that the United Nations Security Council has also denounced India’s actions, and stressed that the international community cannot remain silent as human rights violations persist in the occupied territory.

Sardar Yousaf called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to proactively represent oppressed Muslims, particularly in Kashmir, through practical steps and decisive actions. “Pakistan considers it a sacred duty to support the Kashmiri cause on every forum, and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” he concluded.

