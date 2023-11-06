Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 05:57 PM

AUP, AFRC ink MoU for promotion of research activities in agriculture sector

The Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) and Agriculture Research Facilitation Complex (ARFC) here on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of research activities in agriculture sector

Vice-Chancellor of AUP Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and Director General Land and Directorate GHQ Brigadier Arshad Taufiq signed the agreement.

On this occasion, Director Modern Farming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier Muhammad Amir Kayani, Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif of Agricultural University Peshawar and Professor Dr. Syed Mehr Ali Shah were also present.

The purpose of this agreement is to provide all types of research resources and resources to the Agricultural University Peshawar by the Military Family Rehabilitation Organization (MFRO) for carrying out research and development activities at the Agriculture Research and Facilitation Complex (ARFC) Chapu Bahawalpur.

Under the agreement, the AFRC would provide internship research opportunities to 20 to 25 students besides modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and other facilities to the Varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, while giving a briefing about the ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities in the University, said that the students who graduated from the University of Agriculture Peshawar were serving in agriculture and livestock and other important fields at national and international level.

He said the AUP is playing an important role in the development of agriculture and livestock.

