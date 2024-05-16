Rain Likely In Upper Parts From May 16-19; Heat Wave In Coming Week: PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast duststorm/thunderstorm-rain for upper parts of the country from May 16-19.
Met office informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23-27.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degree celsius above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21-23 and from 06 to 08 degree Celsius from May 23-27.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degree celsius above normal in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from May 21-27.
Met office further informed that a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country on May16
(evening/night).
Under the influence of this weather system, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kharan and Mastung from May 16 (evening) to May 19.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad,
Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from May 16(evening) to May 19.
In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from May 16 (evening) to May 19.
In Punjab/Islamabad, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 16-18.
In Sindh, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu on May 17-18.
About the possible impacts, the PMD said that the farmers are advised to manage the crops accordingly.
The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight while the judicious use of water is requested from all aspects of life.
Extreme dry/heatwave conditions may trigger bush fires/forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward
situation during the heatwave spell.
Recent Stories
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transporters asked to reduce fares by 5% on all routes1 second ago
-
IRSA refutes news item published in daily 'Koshish'10 minutes ago
-
Naran reopens for tourists as snow-clearing efforts progress20 minutes ago
-
Livestock, Fisheries play significant role in national economy: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Garrison hosts students for a day of learning30 minutes ago
-
Students from Bahria law school, university Islamabad witness NA proceedings40 minutes ago
-
PM orders policy on financial security for sportsmen through jobs in departments41 minutes ago
-
No new legislation under consideration to extend tax, duty exemptions for erstwhile FATA, PATA regio ..50 minutes ago
-
Student councils election held in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted51 minutes ago
-
Experts call for advancing light based technologies to transform society1 hour ago
-
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability1 hour ago