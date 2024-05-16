Rain likely in upper parts from May 16-19; heat wave in coming week: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast duststorm/thunderstorm-rain for upper parts of the country from May 16-19.

Met office informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23-27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degree celsius above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21-23 and from 06 to 08 degree Celsius from May 23-27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 degree celsius above normal in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from May 21-27.

Met office further informed that a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country on May16

(evening/night).

Under the influence of this weather system, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kharan and Mastung from May 16 (evening) to May 19.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad,

Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from May 16(evening) to May 19.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from May 16 (evening) to May 19.

In Punjab/Islamabad, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 16-18.

In Sindh, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu on May 17-18.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that the farmers are advised to manage the crops accordingly.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight while the judicious use of water is requested from all aspects of life.

Extreme dry/heatwave conditions may trigger bush fires/forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward

situation during the heatwave spell.