(@FahadShabbir)

Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at General Headquarters here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa , at General Headquarters here.

Matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting, Inter Services Public Relations stated in a press release.