Authorities Asked To Ensure Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has said that district administration is committed to socio-economic development of Tank district.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the blacktop asphalt project on Tank city road along with chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee(DDAC), MPA Usman Khan Betani and District Police Officer(DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the district had long been waiting for such development projects which were now materialized.

He said that after completion of ongoing development initiatives business activities would flourish and people would have improved facilities of life.

Other speakers including MPA Usman Betani also highlighted several development projects for the socio-economic uplift of the district.

They were of the view that solid measures should be taken to ensure completion of those projects in a timely manner.

On this occasion, district officials inspected the ongoing construction work, closely assessing the quality and pace of the project.

They directed relevant authorities on-site to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time.

They said that no compromise on construction standards would be tolerated and that transparency should be ensured at every stage.

