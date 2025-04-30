SC seeks response from KP, Sindh on mandatory teaching of Quran in schools

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted additional time to the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh to submit their responses in a case seeking to make the teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory in schools.

The case was heard by a five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan.

During the hearing, Justice Aminuddin inquired about the stance of the KP and Sindh governments on the matter.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi noted that in Sindh, the first period in school is already dedicated to Islamic Studies and Nazra (Quranic recitation). “Even 55 years ago, our first period used to be Islamic Studies,” he remarked.

Justice Amin pointed out that KP and Sindh had not yet submitted their written replies and directed that they do so.

Granting time to both provincial governments for submission, the court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.