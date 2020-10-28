UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aviation Division Rejects News About Preliminary Investigation Report On PIA Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:32 PM

Aviation Division rejects news about preliminary investigation report on PIA plane crash

The Aviation Division on Wednesday rejected a news item appearing on social media about preliminary investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, terming it 'misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Wednesday rejected a news item appearing on social media about preliminary investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, terming it 'misleading.

' "During the hearing of CP-7050 in Sindh High Court on 27th October 2020, representative of Aviation Division and President Aircraft Accident Investigation board appeared before the Honourable Court and apprised the Court with an overview of the present status of the investigation into the crash of PIA flight PK 661," a news release said.

The Aviation Division said the overview did not include any conclusions of the investigation but a request about the tentative timeline due to completion of an important international obligation, to which the court graciously agreed.

"The misleading news reported on social media regarding the preliminary investigation report is not based on facts."

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Sindh High Court Social Media October 2020 PIA Court

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

17 minutes ago

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,0 ..

3 minutes ago

PHF names technical officials for National Senior ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to announce incentive for farmers under Rabi ..

3 minutes ago

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

36 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.