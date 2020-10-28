Aviation Division rejects news about preliminary investigation report on PIA plane crash

The Aviation Division on Wednesday rejected a news item appearing on social media about preliminary investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, terming it 'misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Wednesday rejected a news item appearing on social media about preliminary investigation report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, terming it 'misleading.

' "During the hearing of CP-7050 in Sindh High Court on 27th October 2020, representative of Aviation Division and President Aircraft Accident Investigation board appeared before the Honourable Court and apprised the Court with an overview of the present status of the investigation into the crash of PIA flight PK 661," a news release said.

The Aviation Division said the overview did not include any conclusions of the investigation but a request about the tentative timeline due to completion of an important international obligation, to which the court graciously agreed.

"The misleading news reported on social media regarding the preliminary investigation report is not based on facts."