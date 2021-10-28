AVLC recovers 15 vehicles; arrests 5 accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police arrested 5 accused involved and recovered 15 vehicles, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following directions of IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, the police have renewed efforts against those involved in car lifting incidents.

SSP (Investigation) Atta Ur-Rehman has formed different police teams under supervision of ASP AVLC Hina Naik Bakht headed by Incharge AVLC Malik Liaqat Ali including Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Sharif, ASIs Abrar Shah, Liaqat Ali, Manzoor Elahi and Waheer Ahmed.

The police teams while using scientific methods arrested the accused including two car-lifters and three car-receiver.

The car-lifters are identified as Amjad Raiz, Kashif Alis Kashi and car receiver Murtza Hassan, Muhammad Ibrhaim and Ahmed Nawaz. 15 vehicles worth millions of rupees were also recovered from their possession.

The vehicles recovered from these gangsters have been found stolen from various areas of Islamabad and Karachi and their details is as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LE-1628), Toyota Corolla (LRF-4528),Toyota Corolla (B-2896),Suzuki Mehran ,Toyota Corolla ( LEC-9021),Toyota Corolla ( ACD-724), Toyota Corolla (U-8438) Suzuki Margalla ( WG-590) Toyota Corolla ( IDH-5271) Suzuki Mehran (BEF-260) Suzuki Mehran ( AQS-703) Suzuki Alto ( VJ-198) Suzuki Mehran ( LEH-2377) Suzuki Cultus ( GAV-68) and Suzuki Mehran AND-149.

The modus operandi of the car receivers were to receive the vehicles stolen from Karachi areas and were being used in rent-a-car purposes.

The IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the police teams and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

The DIG Operations said, due to hard work of AVLC teams the car lifting incident had decreased in the city.

Smd-nvd