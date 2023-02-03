Avoid making pensioners, widows rolling stone, secretary finance orders accounts officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary finance south Punjab Mian Jameel Ahmad on Friday ordered accounts officials to resolve problems of government officials, pensioners and widows on merit with priority without making them visit the office repeatedly.

During a visit to the accounts office Muzaffargarh, the additional secretary of finance visited different sections where he checked records and expressed satisfaction over their performance.

Presiding over a meeting, he asked officials to stay focused on their professional responsibilities and perform duty with dedication. He ordered improvement in service delivery to improve public confidence in the department.

He directed accounts officials to resolve problems of the employees, pensioners and widows without any delay.

District Accounts Officer Rao Nauman informed the additional secretary that the problems of all employees were being resolved on merit and without any delay and added that the doors of his office were always open to resolve problems of pensioners and widows.

District Accounts Officer Syed Murtaza Naqvi, Assistant Accounts officers Saleem Akhtar, Tanveer Magsi, Muhammad Deen, Aurangzeb and other officials were present.