Awareness Walk For Dengue Prevention, Eradication Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Awareness walk for dengue prevention, eradication held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar, an awareness walk for dengue prevention and eradication was arranged here on Saturday.

The walk was led by Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Health South Punjab Tariq Awan, Deputy Secretary Specialized Health Care Mian Zahid, SO ACS Office Muhammad Ahmed Khan, CEO Health Multan Dr Ali Mehdi, and Dr Ata-ur-Rehman. It started from Chungi No.9 and ended at Hazoori Bagh Road. Officials of ACS office and health department participated in the walk.

Tariq said that dengue surveillance was being intensified and citizens were being sensitized about the precautionary measures against dengue.

He said that the ACS had directed all government departments to play their active role in dengue surveillance adding that all citizens should strictly follow the instructions for dengue prevention and eradication.

He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against those violating SOPs on dengue. Deputy Secretary Specialised Health Care Mian Zahid said that best health facilities were being provided to the patients suffering from dengue fever at government hospitals.

The ACS has directed Secretary Primary and Secretary Health South Punjab to lead the dengue surveillance campaign.

All the Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab have also been asked to take all precautionary measures against dengue in the subordinate offices.

The participants expressed their commitment to make South Punjab dengue free.

Pamphlets pertaining to dengue awareness were also distributed among the citizens at the end of walk.

