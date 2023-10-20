Awareness walk, seminar on World Food Day held at Sargodha University

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition (IFSN), University of Sargodha, organised an awareness walk, a seminar, and nutrition camp in connection with the World Food Day 2023 celebrations under the theme of 'Water is Life, water is food, Leave no one behind', here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mian Yasin, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, and District Police Officer Kamran Fasial, inaugurated the nutrition camp.

The events were aimed at creating awareness about the crucial role of water in food production and its impact on global food security and served as a platform for raising awareness and encouraging collective efforts to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to access to food and water.

Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas said: "Water is the lifeline of our food system; today's consumption of nutritious food paves the way for a safer tomorrow." He explained significance of water and diverted the attention of the participants to the growing issue of water scarcity.

Dean of Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Ather, Director IFSN Prof. Dr. Mian Anjum Murtaza, senior faculty members, and a number of students participated in the event.

Separately, the Directorate of Students Affairs and Department of Social Work, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with Star Welfare Organisation, organised an awareness seminar titled 'Prevention of Tobacco & Drug Addiction', here on Friday.

The seminar was aimed to create awareness about pressing issues of tobacco and drug addiction among students.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mian Yasin highlighted the importance of using effective strategies to reduce youth smoking and emphasised that drugs and tobacco cast negative impact on the youth health.

The keynote speakers included Patron-in-Chief Star Welfare Organisation Dr. Samira Saleem, Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Aziz Mir and Assistant Prof. Psychology Dr. Mohsin Atta, who shared their views on various aspects of addiction prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

They pointed out that the issue of drug use had become a significant threat to the health and safety of the population, particularly problems that are surfacing within educational institutions. They equipped students with knowledge of the psychological, social, and economic importance of these addictions to create an environment that promotes health and well-being and addiction-free lives in society.

The speakers also shed light on the importance of early intervention and support for those affected.

In-charge Department of Social Work Prof. Dr. Beenish Ijaz concluded the seminar with a note of thanks.