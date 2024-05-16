Awareness Walk To Enroll Children In Schools Held In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) An awareness walk was held here in front of District Hall to sensitize parents to enroll their children in public schools.
The activity was organized as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkh¬wa government’s children campaign which was attended by people from different walks of life including teachers, administrative officers and students.
Speaking on the occasion, Sub-Divisional Education Officer (SDEO) Dera Muhammad Humayun Khattak shed a light on importance of education, saying that the uneducated people could not con¬tribute well to the society especially in the modern era.
He urged the parents to get their children enrolled in schools in the best interest of themselves as well as for the country.
He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was spending a hefty amount to improve the quality of public schools through provision of all basic facilities in schools.
The public schools have trained and educated teachers in all respects, he said.
The government's policy of ‘Education for all’ has increased the number of students in public schools.
He urged upon the teachers and influential persons of the society to go door to door to make the enrollment campaign successful.
