Ayaz, Ghulam Mustafa Condemn Terrorists' Attack On Van In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Ayaz, Ghulam Mustafa condemn terrorists' attack on van in Shangla

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorists' attack in Shangla Besham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorists' attack in Shangla Besham.

They also strongly condemned terrorists attack on Chinese nationals, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Ayaz Sadiq has termed such attacks on Chinese nationals as attempts to bring fissure in unbreakable ties between Pakistan and China.

He added, "terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs to create rift between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized on security agencies to take immediate actions against those who are involved in such barbarous acts.

Further, he expressed that Pakistani security agencies along with people and parliament would soon uproot terrorism from soil of Pakistan.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa also said that such terrorists activities against nationals of brethren country China is condemnable in every sense of word.

He said that every Pakistani shares the grief and sadness on the death of innocent Chinese in today's terrorist attacks.

