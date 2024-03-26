Ayaz, Ghulam Mustafa Condemn Terrorists' Attack On Van In Shangla
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorists' attack in Shangla Besham
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a heinous terrorists' attack in Shangla Besham.
They also strongly condemned terrorists attack on Chinese nationals, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Ayaz Sadiq has termed such attacks on Chinese nationals as attempts to bring fissure in unbreakable ties between Pakistan and China.
He added, "terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs to create rift between Pakistan and China.
He emphasized on security agencies to take immediate actions against those who are involved in such barbarous acts.
Further, he expressed that Pakistani security agencies along with people and parliament would soon uproot terrorism from soil of Pakistan.
Syed Ghulam Mustafa also said that such terrorists activities against nationals of brethren country China is condemnable in every sense of word.
He said that every Pakistani shares the grief and sadness on the death of innocent Chinese in today's terrorist attacks.
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings6 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions6 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel6 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"6 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects12 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal12 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat12 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing12 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC12 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms24 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade24 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap24 minutes ago