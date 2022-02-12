Azam Butt appointed AIISC executive member

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Teachers Federation Haji Muhammad Azam Butt has been appointed Executive Member for Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam school & college (AIISC) Barki, district Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam district Lahore was established by former prime minister Malik Meraj Khalid in 1939 and now, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar is its patron-in-chief.

The school & college were being constructed over 148 kanal area along the BRB canal,Barki, for which Rs 250 million were being spent, says a news release issued here onSaturday.