Open Menu

Azam Nazir Tarar Assesses Prices, Facilities At Utility Store

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, conducted a thorough inspection of a utility store in the provincial capital on Monday, focusing on product quality, facilities, and sales mechanisms.

During his visit, Minister Tarar diligently observed the sales activity, assessed the availability of facilities, and scrutinized the stock of discounted products.

Engaging with store staff, Minister Tarar inquired about any existing challenges and checked the rate list to ensure transparency.

Speaking to the media, he emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing economic improvement, citing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's leadership as pivotal to the nation's economic progress.

Minister Tarar underscored the government's dedication to providing essential facilities, highlighting the announcement of the largest Ramadan package in the country's history.

He elaborated on the inclusivity of the package, emphasizing special discounted rates for both Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries and the general public.

During the visit, utility store staff presented a comparative analysis of prices, reassuring the Minister that essential items such as ghee and sugar are being offered at affordable rates – Rs. 335 per kilogram for ghee and Rs. 109 per kilogram for sugar. Additionally, they assured special arrangements for BISP beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Minister Tarar personally examined the quality of pulses and other food items available at utility stores, gathering feedback on their pricing to ensure accessibility and affordability for all citizens.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Progress Media All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

2 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan