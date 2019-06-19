UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Changes Vise Rules ,says Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:01 AM

Azerbaijan changes vise rules ,says ambassador

The multiple entry visa fee for foreign citizens will be charged upon the new rules in Azerbaijan, said the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Ali Alizade

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) The multiple entry visa fee for foreign citizens will be charged upon the new rules in Azerbaijan, said the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Ali Alizade.Talking to Online, he said that this issue is reflected in the draft amendments to the Law on "State Duty", which was discussed in the second reading at the extraordinary plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.Ali Alizade said that according to the newly proposed clause to article 17 of the law (Exemption from payment of state duty for consular actions carried out in Azerbaijan or in diplomatic missions in foreign countries and especially from payment of state duty), if the amount of state duty on multiple entry visas for Azerbaijani citizens in a foreign country differs from the amount of state duty in Azerbaijan under the same procedure for citizens of this country, then upon the decision of the corresponding executive body, the amount of state duty is applied at the same level at which the state duties of this country are applied for the Azerbaijani citizens.

The amount of state duty for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan has been set at $350.According to the Migration Code, the validity of a multiple entry visa expires after two years (an e-multiple entry visa issued via the "ASAN Visa" system expires within 90 days).The Ambassador said that during the discussions, it was stressed that the amount of the state duty applied to the Azerbaijani citizens in the foreign countries may differ from the amount of the state duty in Azerbaijan.According to the bill, in this case, the amount of state duty for multiple entry visas will be set in accordance with the amount of fees for visas for the Azerbaijani citizens in certain countries.The bill was adopted as a result of voting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Same Reading Azerbaijan May Visa From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

1 hour ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

48 minutes ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

49 minutes ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.