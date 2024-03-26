Open Menu

Bahawalnagar District Delivers Ramazan Aid As Per CM's Directives

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration in Bahawalnagar continues to distribute Nighaban Ramazan packages directly to beneficiaries' doorsteps on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration in Bahawalnagar continues to distribute Nighaban Ramazan packages directly to beneficiaries' doorsteps on Tuesday.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon informed APP that over 200,000 food gift hampers have been distributed to date.

With a target of reaching more than 214,368 needy families across the district, over 95% of the distribution goal has been achieved.

Teams from the district administration are actively engaged at the Union Council level to ensure comprehensive coverage throughout the district.

