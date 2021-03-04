UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Corps Practice Annual Winter Collective Training Exercise 'Zarb-e-Hadeed'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Bahawalpur Corps practice annual winter collective training exercise 'Zarb-e-Hadeed'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The troops of Bahawalpur Corps were practicing drills and procedures as part of annual winter collective training exercise "Zarb-e-Hadeed".

The corps level exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise area covered a vast expanse of desert and plains, where the participating units were rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment.

The participating units displayed high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat and fire power demonstration phases of the exercise.

